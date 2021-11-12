Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $14.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. 3,661,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,332. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. Celsius has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsius stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Celsius worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

