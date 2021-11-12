Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLLS. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.16.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 412.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.