CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.