Catex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,000.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $812,721.12 and approximately $2,000.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00225248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00091652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

