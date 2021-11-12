Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 209,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,921. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 248,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

