Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
NASDAQ CBIO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 209,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,921. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.