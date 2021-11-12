Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATXS. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.