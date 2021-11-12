Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share.
Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $47.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
