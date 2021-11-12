Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

CSPR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 54.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

