Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €166.43 ($195.80).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR AFX opened at €179.70 ($211.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €169.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 67.97. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €105.40 ($124.00) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($237.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.