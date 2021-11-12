CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.70. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 33,145 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

