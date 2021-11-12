CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

