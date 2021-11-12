Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

NYSE CAH opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

