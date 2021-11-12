Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

CAH stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

