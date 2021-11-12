Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 436,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,591. The company has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.41. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

