Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have risen and outpaced the industry in the year-to-date period, thanks to its operational initiatives. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel and digital capabilities, and deepen customer engagement. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year on year. The company was encouraged by the performance of all three luxury brands. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings view. Consumers’ return to active social lifestyle has spurred demand, and Capri Holdings looks well-poised to tap the same. Management now envisions revenues to be approximately $5.4 billion for fiscal 2022 compared with the previous forecast of $5.3 billion.”

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Capri has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

