Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $21.72 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $17.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by $21.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 305,055 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $9,151,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 329,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Capital Senior Living worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.