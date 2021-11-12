Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.13.

A number of analysts have commented on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday.

WEED stock traded up C$1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.10. 1,852,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.96. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

