Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$231.13.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$1.57 on Friday, hitting C$182.04. The stock had a trading volume of 238,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,037. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$186.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$158.83 and a 52-week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

