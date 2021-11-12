Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,286 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

