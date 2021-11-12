Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 204,788 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,788 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

