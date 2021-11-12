Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $48,000 Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

