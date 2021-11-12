Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

