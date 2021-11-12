Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.33.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$61.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$63.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.41.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

