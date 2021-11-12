Canaccord Genuity Boosts Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XBC. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.