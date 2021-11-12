Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.
ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.96.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.