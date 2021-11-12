Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

