Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Compass Point

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.