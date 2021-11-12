California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ingevity worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

