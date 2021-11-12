California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,571 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $54.73 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

