California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,981,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

