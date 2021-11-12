California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

NYSE CRC traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $44.12. 5,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Several analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in California Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

