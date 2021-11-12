CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.08 Million

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $80.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.80 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. CalAmp reported sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $324.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

CAMP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.