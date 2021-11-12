Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CLBS stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

