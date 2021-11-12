Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.40). The stock had a trading volume of 661,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £918.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.56.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

