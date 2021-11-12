Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,497. Cactus has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Cactus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

