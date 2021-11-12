C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million.

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. 5,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,657. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C4 Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 472.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

