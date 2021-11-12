C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. The company is benefiting from favorable market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021, with higher revenues across all segments. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In the first nine months of 2021, C.H. Robinson returned around $663 million to shareholders through dividends ($209 million) and share buybacks ($454 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. However, escalating operating expenses are concerning, partly due to which shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

10/28/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/27/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

