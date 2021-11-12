Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $382.00 to $364.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.63, but opened at $282.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $285.52, with a volume of 2,953 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

