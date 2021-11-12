Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. Bumble has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

