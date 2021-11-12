BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 169.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iCAD by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

