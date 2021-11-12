Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Brooks Automation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.120 EPS.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,635. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $124.79.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.