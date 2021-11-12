Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

BAM traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 138,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,542. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

