Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.85. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

RY opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 560,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,662,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

