Brokers Set Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $43.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $42.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $47.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $53.00 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $626.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock valued at $155,980,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

