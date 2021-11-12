Brokers Issue Forecasts for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.