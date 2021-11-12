Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.79) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

