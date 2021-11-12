Brokers Issue Forecasts for Absolute Software Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.43 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $518.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.04%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.