Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target at $19.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

