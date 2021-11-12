Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Price Target at C$53.17

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GIL stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.14. 299,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$30.83 and a twelve month high of C$53.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.82%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

