Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $476.60

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.60.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $450.03 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

