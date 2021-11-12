Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target at $92.21

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

EQGPF opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

