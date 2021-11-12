Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $45.50

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms have commented on E. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 63.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE E opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, analysts predict that ENI will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.22%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

